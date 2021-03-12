New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Employers worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Employers by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

