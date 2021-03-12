New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,619,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $55,338,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,370. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

