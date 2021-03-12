New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

