New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,274 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of The Pennant Group worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

