News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.53

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 192000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,780,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

