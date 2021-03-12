Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Gap Up to $668.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 668 ($8.73), but opened at GBX 698 ($9.12). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 682.50 ($8.92), with a volume of 26,793 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The stock has a market cap of £620.50 million and a P/E ratio of -252.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 650.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.34.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.