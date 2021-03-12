NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 319.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 209,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,449. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.