NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $39,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,883,141 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

