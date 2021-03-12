NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,667 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 547,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,392,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,293. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

