NFC Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

NFC Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. CoreCivic comprises approximately 1.3% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NFC Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of CoreCivic worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 29,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,563. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

