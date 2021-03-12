Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 152,651 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the quarter. LendingTree accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of LendingTree worth $312,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $9.92 on Friday, hitting $236.26. 20,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.15. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.36.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

