Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,240 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.95% of Proto Labs worth $244,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

NYSE PRLB traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $134.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,427. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

