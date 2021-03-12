Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for about 2.8% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Zillow Group worth $499,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,280. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

