Nikola’s (NKLA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKLA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 300,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,510,768. Nikola has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 179,440 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

