Nima Kelly Sells 2,865 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Nima Kelly sold 228 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $18,477.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,485. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.64.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

