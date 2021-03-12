NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.00644066 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035677 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

