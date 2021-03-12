Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Head-To-Head Review

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia 3.31% 9.34% 3.68% Cambium Networks 2.70% 21.92% 5.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nokia and Cambium Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia $26.12 billion 0.91 $7.84 million $0.25 16.88 Cambium Networks $267.03 million 4.86 -$17.60 million ($0.31) -160.32

Nokia has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nokia and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia 2 9 6 0 2.24 Cambium Networks 0 1 7 0 2.88

Nokia currently has a consensus price target of $4.98, indicating a potential upside of 18.01%. Cambium Networks has a consensus price target of $36.13, indicating a potential downside of 26.89%. Given Nokia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nokia is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 78.7% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Nokia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft; and a collaboration with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. to develop an interleaved passive-active antenna radio platform. It also has a strategic 5G partnership with Zain KSA to rollout 60,000 FastMile 5G Gateway 3.1 with eSIM across Saudi Arabia. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

