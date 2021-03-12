Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,861,439 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market cap of £22.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.03.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 272,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

