Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 11%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price rose 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 6,620,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,959,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -228.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

