Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

JWN opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 27.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

