Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,142. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

