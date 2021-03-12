North Mountain Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 17th (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. North Mountain Merger had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMMCU opened at $10.56 on Friday. North Mountain Merger has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the third quarter worth $1,464,000.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

