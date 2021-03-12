Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.83% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,168,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.49. 62,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

