Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,267,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 62,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

