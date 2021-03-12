Northern Trust Corp Sells 151,221 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,429,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 151,221 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,765,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.95. 59,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

