Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,764,919 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,355,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,764,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,158,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 604,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,528,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

