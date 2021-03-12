Northern Trust Corp Sells 217,799 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 217,799 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of UnitedHealth Group worth $4,013,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $349.99. 24,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

