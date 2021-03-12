Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,771,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,818,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

LLY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.91. 18,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,664. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.