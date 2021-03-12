NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 151.5% in February

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

XSNX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

