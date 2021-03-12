Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.63

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 53802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

