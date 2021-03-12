Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 2,000 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

