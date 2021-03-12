Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NUVB opened at $12.92 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

