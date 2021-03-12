Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 743.8% in February

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,496.64. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $603,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,364,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 353,765 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,500,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 89,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,269. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.