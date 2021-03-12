Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $7.65 on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

