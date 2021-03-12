NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5,290.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,023.60.

NVR traded down $22.53 on Thursday, reaching $4,562.21. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,491. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,832.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,596.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,235.81. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

