Nyzo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $361,416.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00061350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00534303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077460 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

