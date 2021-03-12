Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Raised to $18.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

