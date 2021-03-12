OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.16

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

