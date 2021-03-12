OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. 41,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,679. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 177.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 44.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

