Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.06 and last traded at $90.15. 1,011,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,333,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.