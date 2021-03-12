Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $300.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at $196,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

