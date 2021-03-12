Omni 1-Day Volume Tops $845,914.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00009424 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $845,914.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.00365611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,173 coins and its circulating supply is 562,857 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.