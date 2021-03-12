OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

