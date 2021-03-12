ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Sunday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

ON24 stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.47. 2,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,976. ON24 has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Insiders acquired a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last ninety days.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

