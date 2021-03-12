ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

