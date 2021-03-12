One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 175.8% from the February 11th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 361,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

