ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,906 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 224,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 11,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.