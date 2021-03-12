OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 10.1%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 386,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 346,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.