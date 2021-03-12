OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,226 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 31.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 1,750.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. 60,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $602.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.