Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPRO. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

